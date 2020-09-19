Couples Night: Watercolor Playshop w/ Sarah Uhl

This workshop is designed to be the ultimate date night! Come with your honey and relax on the Patio at True Nature for a night of watercolor painting, conversation, and connection. This class will invite you to explore creativity and each other! You can come with a relative or a friend- anyone that you want to get to know better! This is an inclusive event- couples of all orientations welcome. No painting experience is necessary.

$150 per couple. Cost includes all of your art materials, instruction for the evening, appetizers and tea & chocolate pairings!

Bio: A self taught artist from Carbondale, Colorado. Sarah uses art as a tool to convey environmental and humanitarian messages. Her whimsical style and deep personal connection to nature draw people into her creations on an emotional level. Sarah uses diverse mediums, including illustration, watercolor paintings, live art performances, map making, writing, and poetry. Sarah is motivated by her own relationship to nature. She aims to put her passion into action (through art) and inspire something similar in those who enjoy her works.