Lauren Raymond and her husband from Daily Joy are back to help guide partners with children in their couples parenting class. This will be a three part series continuing on April 6th and 13th. The intent of this workshop is to bring people together who wish to employ better communication skill sets and have more tools for conflict resolution, creating a more JOYFUL partnership. We will deal with real life challenges, break up negative behaviors, and create new positive behaviors. Note: This is not a therapy session. Contact Caroline Cares at ccares@basaltlibrary.org or call 970-927-4311 ext. 1021 for more information.