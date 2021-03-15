Carbondale's community connector

Cowboy Up Carbondale Applications being accepted

August 28 @ 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

In its 11th year Cowboy Up Carbondale will celebrate Carbondale’s unique western heritage with live music, dancing, bbq and auction to benefit a local non-profit.
Cowboy Up Carbondale is currently accepting applications for this year’s event beneficiary. Applicants must be a 501c3 and be able to provide volunteers that support their organization. The deadline to apply is April 15th, 2021. For more information or to apply please visit our Facebook page, Cowboy Up Carbondale or contact Erin Bassett at 970-309-3319, ebassett@masonmorse.com.

August 28
6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
https://www.facebook.com/CowboyUpCarbondale

4th Street Plaza Downton Carbondale

