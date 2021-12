Cupcake Wars

Form a team or come alone to test your creativity and skills in a cupcake decorating contest!

Cupcakes, frosting, and decorations will be provided for this free event which is open to anyone 5-18 years old. Please call 970-945-5958 or stop by the library to let us know you will be attending. We wouldn’t want to run out of sprinkles!

Monday, January 3

2:00 pm

LIBRARY:

Glenwood Springs Branch Library