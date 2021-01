A special Take and Create project for two. Whether you celebrate Galentine’s Day, or Valentine’s Day, or have an anniversary or birthday in February, pick up one of our dinner kits and cook virtually alongside Bernard Moffroid former chef/owner of Café Bernard in Basalt. Menu includes Chicken La Tuilipe and Chocolate Lava Cake for two. Space is limited, registration required.

Kit pickup will begin at 11AM.