Day of the Dead Art / Arte De Dia De Los Muertos

Día De Los Muertos (The Day of The Dead) honors the lives of those who have passed away. In this bilingual program, made possible by the Basalt Library and Anderson Ranch Arts Center, we will create colorful altars with wood, paper, tissue paper, and other exciting mixed-media materials. This program is meant to inspire you to create your own unique traditions and art forms in honoring the memories of the dead, our ancestors, and even a family pet. How might you remember loved ones who have passed away? How is it similar or different from Día de los Muertos? The history, art forms, stories, folktales, and language of this Mexican and Latin American holiday will be emphasized in this program. We will display our altars at the end of the day with a celebratory exhibition. Families are welcome to join!

El Día De Los Muertos, honra las vidas de aquellos que han fallecido. En este programa bilingüe hecho posible por la Biblioteca de Basalt y el Anderson Ranch Arts Center, crearemos altares coloridos con madera, papel de seda y otros emocionantes materiales de medios mixtos. Este programa tiene la intención de inspirar a crear sus propias tradiciones y formas de arte que honren los recuerdos de nuestros antepasados incluyendo mascotas. ¿Cómo puede recordar a sus seres queridos que han fallecido? ¿En qué se parece o es diferente al Día de los Muertos? En este programa se enfatizará la historia, formas de arte, cuentos populares y lenguaje de esta festividad mexicana y latinoamericana. Expondremos nuestros altares al final del día con una exhibición de celebración. ¡Las familias son bienvenidas a acompañarnos!