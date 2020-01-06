Digital Pause

Take a break from your screens while relaxing and having fun with Digital Disrupter and Life Coach, Carrieann Angrisani. She’ll guide you through a few practices that will fill you with positive energy and good vibes so you can get back to work more balanced and productive. Harvard Business Review suggests, “We would use our intellectual firepower more effectively if we spent some time with our phones well away from us. If it’s always on your person or quickly within reach, you may be distracted by its presence without even realizing it.” “Digital overload may be the defining problem of today’s workplace. All-day and night, on desktops, laptops, tablets, and smartphones, we’re bombarded with so many messages and alerts that even when we want to focus, it’s nearly impossible.” Come join us! 2nd and 4th Thursdays from 12-1245 and 1st and 3rd Monday evenings from 7-8 pm at Coventure. Beginning Jan 6th! Get back your focus!