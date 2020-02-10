DJ Spooky: Arctic Rhythms performance and Conversation

Paul D. Miller, known professionally as DJ Spooky, is a composer, multimedia artist and writer whose work immerses audiences in a blend of genres, global culture and environmental and social issues. In 2007 and 2008, Miller traveled first to Antarctica and later to the Arctic Circle, emerging with the inspiration for volume of music, ARCTIC RHYTHMS. Channeling messages around sustainability, climate change and our ever-evolving planet, Miller draws audiences into an evocative multimedia voyage through pristine landscapes with live local string musicians, projected imagery and live and recorded hip-hop and electronic music.