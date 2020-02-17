DNA Merkaba Flower of Life Workshop with Shari Billger

The completed Flower of Life symbol, found all over the world is considered to be the basic unit necessary for the creation of all material. The Merkaba is a counter rotating geometric crystalline Light energy field around your body.

Activation of your Merkaba is essential for Ascension. The MER*KA*BA is a rotating, geometric, crystalline Light-Energy field that extends around the body. It is a visualization and breathing technique that activates the Human Light Body It assists in moving you out of judgement into Unity Consciousness and discernment. Sacred Geometry is the language in which God has written the Universe. Visualize and use breath techniques to activate the Human Light Body to shift into Unity Consciousness!

From Shari – “I have witnessed accelerated growth within my students after the activation of their MerKaBa! Experience profound changes at every level of your life. This one-day only workshop has been created so that more of us are able to activate our Merkabas.”

Also included: DNA activation, how to program your Merkaba, heart opening, your arc line, how to create a surrogate Merkaba and maybe a surprise or two!

What can YOU expect as a result of activating your Merkaba?

Growth of the pineal gland, heart opening – more joy and love for all life, clearing and restructuring of DNA, awakening to the truth, increased manifestation, increased awareness, Unity consciousness, the healing of judgement, healing and more.

VERY IMPORTANT! . Because we are becoming more right brained it is now necessary to activate the MerKaBa from the Heart Center Drunvalo Melchizedek coined it “Living In The Heart”. The aboriginals from New Zealand’s term was shape-shifting. In Human Design this sacred place is located in the G-Center.

Once registration is confirmed with your deposit, you will receive The Ancient Secrets of the Flower of Life in PDF format – Please read prior to attending the workshop.”

Viewing of a short video required prior to attendance: Flower of Life Spirit Science found on YouTube.com

Shari is an international teacher/vibrational healer. As retired chairperson of the international Flower of Life facilitator council she has taught the Merkaba globally for over twenty-two years. As a spiritual teacher/certified healer in many healing modalities she leads you on a journey to cosmic consciousness helping you remember that love is all there is, ever was, or ever will be.

