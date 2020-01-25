Carbondale's community supported, weekly newspaper

Documentary Night: “The River and the Wall”

March 11 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Free

“The River and the Wall follows five friends on an immersive adventure through the unknown wilds of the Texas borderlands as they travel 1200 miles from El Paso to the Gulf of Mexico on horses, mountain bikes, and canoes. They set out to document the borderlands and explore the potential impacts of a wall on the natural environment, but as the wilderness gives way to the more populated and heavily trafficked Lower Rio Grande Valley, they come face-to-face with the human side of the immigration debate and enter uncharted emotional waters.” – IMDb

Dir. Ben Masters | English | 2019 | 97mins

Details

Date:
March 11
Time:
5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Website:
basaltlibrary.org

Organizer

Basalt Regional Library
Phone:
970-927-4311
Email:
info@basaltlibrary.org
Website:
basaltlibrary.org

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
