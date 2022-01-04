Drawing & Creative Flow: An Art Workshop

Drawing & Creative Flow

If your inner child has been wanting to create art, learning to draw is a great place to start. Nearly every child loves to draw, but many of us get socialized out of it around the time we learn to read. That timing is no accident; our culture emphasizes left-brain thinking, which deals with symbols, language and time. When we dwell constantly in the left brain, it’s very difficult to access the right brain, and consequently, to transition into that blissful state called “flow” – that timeless, wordless state that makes you feel like you’re on vacation.

Learning to draw and access the right side of the brain gives us access to flow. It’s both joyous and opens the gates to many other forms of art.

In this class, Nicolette Toussaint will teach basic drawing techniques by having participants sketch with soft pencils and colored pencils. You will learn about light and shadow and about achieving a full tonal range. In addition, you will learn some helpful techniques for getting that harsh inner critic to shut up.

Class 1 – Darks and lights, shape and shadow using black artist’s pencils

Class 2 – Spatial orientation, drawing upside down, beginning perspective

Class 3 – Gestural drawing, line quality, sketching

Class 4 – Still life with colored pencils

Materials provided; class size limited and registration is required. Please contact Cathy at cclick@basaltlibrary.org to sign up.