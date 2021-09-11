Join us live on Saturday, September 25th at 6 pm for our Dressed Down for the K9s virtual event! Colorado Animal Rescue’s Executive Director, Wes Boyd, and Development Director, Erin Galbreath, will be celebrating and sharing the year’s successes at the shelter. We will also be raising money for the Thumper Fund, our medical fund for shelter animals, and announcing our Animaltarian of the year! Celebration baskets will be on sale from September 15th-22nd. Quantities are limited so don’t wait to place your order.