Drive In Halloween Movie: “Ghostbusters (1984)”

Basalt Regional Library welcomes you to an outdoor Halloween movie experience! The movie will begin after sunset. Please note: Participants must adhere to social distancing. With social distancing in mind, and based on public health recommendations, there will not be any outdoor seating available. Participants will need to stay in their vehicles. Please RSVP. For more info, visit basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar

Director Ivan Reitman | 1984 | English | 105mins