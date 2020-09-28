Carbondale's community supported, weekly newspaper

Submit an Event

« All Events

Drive In Halloween Movie: “Ghostbusters (1984)”

October 30 @ 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Free

Basalt Regional Library welcomes you to an outdoor Halloween movie experience! The movie will begin after sunset. Please note: Participants must adhere to social distancing. With social distancing in mind, and based on public health recommendations, there will not be any outdoor seating available. Participants will need to stay in their vehicles. Please RSVP. For more info, visit basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar

Director Ivan Reitman | 1984 | English | 105mins

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
October 30
Time:
6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Cost:
Free
Website:
basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar

Organizer

Basalt Regional Library
Phone:
970-927-4311
Email:
info@basaltlibrary.org
Website:
basaltlibrary.org

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
▲Top