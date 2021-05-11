Drive In Movie: “A League of their Own”

We are back with another season of outdoor movies, with a movie every month from June to October.

Kicking the season off is the baseball comedy classic “A League of Their Own”. Starring Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, and Lori Petty, this film follows two sisters who join the first female professional baseball league and the rivalry that grows between them.

The movie will begin after sunset. Please note: Participants must adhere to social distancing. With social distancing in mind, and based on public health recommendations, there will not be any outdoor seating available this year. Participants will need to stay in their vehicles. Please RSVP for each movie you would like to attend.