Drive In Movie

July 10 @ 8:30 pm - 10:30 pm

Free

We are back with another season of outdoor movies, with a movie every month from June to October. To see the full schedule of films showing, visit basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar. The movie will begin after sunset. Please note: Participants must adhere to social distancing. With social distancing in mind, and based on public health recommendations, there will not be any outdoor seating provided. Please RSVP for each movie you would like to attend. Registered attendees will get parking priority from 8-8:15PM. Any open spots at 8:15 will then be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Details

Date:
July 10
Time:
8:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Cost:
Free
Website:
basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
