Drive In Movie

We are back with another season of outdoor movies, with a movie every month from June to October. To see the full schedule of films showing, visit basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar. The movie will begin after sunset. Please note: Participants must adhere to social distancing. With social distancing in mind, and based on public health recommendations, there will not be any outdoor seating provided. Please RSVP for each movie you would like to attend. Registered attendees will get parking priority from 8-8:15PM. Any open spots at 8:15 will then be available on a first-come, first-served basis.