The Drunken Poets are a 4-Piece acoustic/electric band fronted by Randolph Turner of Jes Grew- one of the Valley’s all-time favorite bands. Featuring Turner on acoustic/electric guitar and vocals, Steven “Vidi” Vidamour on standup and electric bass and vocals, Mark Sculco on keys and Chris Goplerud on drums, The Poets effortlessly lean into Americana covers from Wood Brothers, Ryan Adams, Turnpike Troubadours and Chris Stapleton. They also put their own spin on classics from The Band, The Stones, The Beatles and more.