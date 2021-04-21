Carbondale's community connector

Earth Day Yoga with ACES & O2

April 22 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

$30

In collaboration with O2, we are thrilled to host a special yoga class to celebrate Earth Day with renowned yoga instructor, Alexa Kubica. By facilitating the connection of mind, body, and spirit, Alexa will lead a grounding outdoor vinyasa flow helping her students find peace, energy, and vibrancy in nature at Hallam Lake Nature Preserve.

100% of proceeds will go to ACES’ environmental education programs. We believe we all have a responsibility to protect this beautiful planet, and Earth Day is an opportunity to create intention and support our mission of educating for environmental awareness.

$30 class donation. Space is limited.

Details

Date:
April 22
Time:
12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Cost:
$30
Event Category:
Event Tags:
,
Website:
https://www.aspennature.org/classes/earth-day-yoga-o2

Organizer

Aspen Center for Environmental Studies
Phone:
970-925-5756
Email:
bleigh@aspennature.org
Website:
https://www.aspennature.org/learn/programs/pedaleando-community-bike-ride

Venue

ACES at Hallam Lake
100 Puppy Smith St.
Aspen, CO 81611 United States + Google Map
Phone:
970-925-5756
Website:
aspennature.org

