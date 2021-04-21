Earth Day Yoga with ACES & O2

In collaboration with O2, we are thrilled to host a special yoga class to celebrate Earth Day with renowned yoga instructor, Alexa Kubica. By facilitating the connection of mind, body, and spirit, Alexa will lead a grounding outdoor vinyasa flow helping her students find peace, energy, and vibrancy in nature at Hallam Lake Nature Preserve.

100% of proceeds will go to ACES’ environmental education programs. We believe we all have a responsibility to protect this beautiful planet, and Earth Day is an opportunity to create intention and support our mission of educating for environmental awareness.

$30 class donation. Space is limited.