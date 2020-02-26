Earth Ways Yoga: Spring’s Nourished Wood; A 5 Element Yoga Practice

We all have this physical connection to our bodies, and our emotional and energetic bodies are just as significant to the path of a yogi to find greater balance in life. Join Kate Mulheron as she journeys you through a deep and intuitive yoga practice to introduce the 5 Elements, their Meridian Channels and Points that honor and deepen the experience of the imagery, as they hold to support these channels through Earth Ways Yoga.

Live Intuitive Ambient Sound Scaping Music by Jay Kraemer

Bio: Founder of Earth Ways Yoga, special guest Kate Mulheron joins us from Boulder, CO. Kate’s teaching will help unlock barriers that have held you back from walking a path of vibrancy in this life. Kate is honored to be able to bring her passion for the art of healing to all that cross her path at various studios across the Front Range. Over the last 25 years of practice, Kate’s love of yoga has significantly impacted her life and spirit, and has taught her a greater understanding of the healing power of breath and movement within the physical, emotional and spiritual layers of the human body.

www.katemulheron.com

$35 ($60 for both Fri/Sat)