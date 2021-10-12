Ecstatic Dance

Welcome to FREE-FORM MOVEMENT. Walk, skip, hop, jump. Yoga, stretch, meditate. Roll, slither, sit. No right nor wrong way to move. No mirrors nor instructors. Simply move in a way that feels good and right for you!

THIS IS NOT A DANCE CLASS. NO EXPERIENCE NEEDED – JUST A DESIRE TO MOOVE IT MOVE IT!

Cost: $15 (scholarships available) Cash/Check or Venmo

PLEASE RSVP : PLEASE be Coivd Safe test in adv. at Carbondale Town Hall Bike up – carpool, masks optional, garage doors wide open indoor and outdoor space for dancing