Ecstatic Dance

October 21 @ 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

$15

Welcome to FREE-FORM MOVEMENT. Walk, skip, hop, jump. Yoga, stretch, meditate. Roll, slither, sit. No right nor wrong way to move. No mirrors nor instructors. Simply move in a way that feels good and right for you!
THIS IS NOT A DANCE CLASS. NO EXPERIENCE NEEDED – JUST A DESIRE TO MOOVE IT MOVE IT!
Cost: $15 (scholarships available) Cash/Check or Venmo

PLEASE RSVP : PLEASE be Coivd Safe test in adv. at Carbondale Town Hall Bike up – carpool, masks optional, garage doors wide open indoor and outdoor space for dancing

October 21
6:00 pm - 8:30 pm
$15
alyahowe.org

alya howe
9703092582
alyahowe@me.com
alyahowe.org

13 moons ranch
6334 Hway 133
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
9703092582

