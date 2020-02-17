Educational Event! Infection and Control/Safety in Healthcare

Educational event dedicated to current trends and emerging issues related to occupational health and safety and infection control in healthcare settings.

Agenda:

Current Issues and Trends in Healthcare, an OSHA Perspective

Applications for the Industrial Hygienist in Healthcare

Ventilation and Contaminant Control

Air Quality Monitoring in Critical Care Environments

What’s up with USP? Proposed changes to the various compounding chapters; what and (who knows) when.

Health and Safety in Healthcare Roundtable

This educational event is target to individuals who are responsible for:

• Worker health and safety

• Joint Commission compliance

• Facility management

• Human resources

• Worker compensation

• Risk Management

• Handling hazardous drugs

• Compounding pharmaceuticals

• Renovating existing facilities or building new facilities

• Health and safety professionals and industrial hygienists wanting to learn more about current issues and trends in healthcare settings!