Join us for Glenwood’s 1st ever Empowerfest! The Empowerfest was created this year by a group of eighth grade students at Riverview School. These students decided that they wanted to work hard this year to empower our community. The event started as a way to empower women, but has grown to much more than that. We now have a list of speakers attending who will teach us about local foundations and non-profits who are doing incredible, empowering things. Community members who see the struggles of living with a disability everyday will teach us how we can empower differently abled people to live a full life. And, some incredibly strong and powerful women who have struggled with gender bias in their fields, will also be attending to empower us! Speakers include Kirstie Ennis, Para-Olympian and mountain climber, Alysson Gold, an engineer working to develop quantum computers at Rigetti, and so many more! Before we hear from our speakers, guests will have a chance to walk around booths to learn about local non-profits and foundations in the community including For the Good and Ascendigo. And, events for younger children will take place before the event, from 4-4:30, and during the event. A costume contest will gift the person wearing the best costume of a person who inspires them a wonderful prize! This is a free event, with dinner included! So make sure to come and tell plenty of friends!