Colorado Animal Rescue and Bissell Pet Foundation are teaming up again this year to Empty the Shelter! All adoptions from May 5th -9th are only $25! Help us get these sweet animals into their furrrr-ever homes during this event. To see our adoptable pets, go to www.coloradonanimalrescue.org and fill out an adoption survey if you see an animal you want to meet. All adoptions and meet & greets are still by appointment only, so don’t wait to submit your survey. Thank you to Bissell Pet Foundation for making this event possible!