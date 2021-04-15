Carbondale's community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Empty the Shelter

May 5 - May 9

$25

Colorado Animal Rescue and Bissell Pet Foundation are teaming up again this year to Empty the Shelter! All adoptions from May 5th -9th are only $25! Help us get these sweet animals into their furrrr-ever homes during this event. To see our adoptable pets, go to www.coloradonanimalrescue.org and fill out an adoption survey if you see an animal you want to meet. All adoptions and meet & greets are still by appointment only, so don’t wait to submit your survey. Thank you to Bissell Pet Foundation for making this event possible!

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Start:
May 5
End:
May 9
Cost:
$25
Event Category:
Website:
www.coloradoanimalrescue.org

Organizer

Colorado Animal Rescue
Phone:
970.947.9173
Email:
events@coloradoanimalrescue.org
Website:
www.coloradoanimalrescue.org

Venue

Colorado Animal Rescue
2801 County Rd. 114
Glenwood Springs, CO 81601 United States + Google Map
Phone:
970.947.9173
Website:
https://www.coloradoanimalrescue.org/

Related Events

▲Top
Close