End of Life: A Conversation

September 28 @ 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Two panelists, Sean Jeung, a former hospice chaplain, and Akaljeet Khalsa, a certified death doula, will present a short film, then engage a small group in informal, open conversation guided by questions and comments from the group.

Please note that this in-person event is intended only for fully vaccinated individuals, and masks are required.

This is a free event, but space is limited and a reservation is required.
Please RSVP to Sue Zislis, segzislis@gmail.com

Details

Date:
September 28
Time:
4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Event Category:

Organizer

Senior Matters
Website:
https://valleyseniormatters.org/

Venue

Rm. 31, 3rd Street Center

