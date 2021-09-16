Energetic Alignment Mindfulness Series (60+)

Join author and mindfulness coach, Jessica Barnum in a mindfulness workshop series through the months of August and September at our Carbondale or Glenwood Spring Branch Libraries.

Each class will include a mindfulness theme and activity, gentle yoga poses, a breathing technique, a meditation, wellness tips, and a journal prompt to synchronize and empower your multidimensional self. Wear comfortable clothing, and bring a yoga mat (or a large towel), journal, pen, water bottle, and a snack! There are two sessions at each location distinguished by a recommended age range, however, we encourage participants to attend the series that most resonates with them. No prior experience is necessary. The instruction and pace of both series accommodates and celebrates all ages, levels, and abilities.