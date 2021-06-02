English In Action Tutor Orientation Training
June 14 @ 3:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Volunteering to teach English to an adult immigrant is a wonderful way to create intercultural friendships, strengthen our community, and make a huge difference in someone’s life. With all we have going on in our world, these connections are more important than ever. Join in the fun as an English In Action tutor! Learn more at our next online Tutor Orientation Training. Email info@englishinaction.org or call 963-9200 to register.