Everything is a Creative Process

Musician Marc Bruell and artist Philip Tarlow will illustrate how the actual process of making music and art is central to creativity. For them, the process is the final product! This experiment will allow you to peek behind the curtain and experience what really goes on for an artist, and you’ll likely see patterns you personally experience. They will reveal how “mistakes” can become avenues to a higher level of creation, and how their process includes and incorporates all that transpires in their lives.

Their talk will include spontaneous riffs by Marc on his guitar. Perhaps this dialogue will provoke you to think differently about what you want to create in your life. It will be offered outdoors in the open courtyard next to The Launchpad in Carbondale. Although we will be socially distanced, we will encourage the audience to ask questions, add ideas and become integral to the creative process of this event.

Friday, August 28 starting at 5:30pm at The Launchpad

76 S. 4th St., Carbondale, CO 81623

Please help us spread the word!