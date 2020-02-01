EXPLORE SERIES- EARLY RELEASE WEDNESDAYS

Rocky Mountain Kid C.L.U.B.S. presents ImagiNation in February! This engaging and STEAM centered program merges creativity with ingenuity!! Your child will LOVE the weekly projects which include homemade ROBOTS and super cool crafts. It all makes for awesome take-home masterpieces each week! WEDNESDAYS with two times available: 1:45 pm-3:15 pm and 3:30 pm-5:00 pm. Group meets in Carbondale Feb 5, 12, 19 and 26. Cost: $80.00 & includes supplies. To register or for more information about all of our programs at Rocky Mountain Kid C.L.U.B.S. visit www.rockymtnkidclubs.org or email us at rockymtnkidclugs@gmail.com