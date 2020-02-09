Explore the Integral Health Model for Human Flourishing

Join Rita and explore the Integral Health Model, a holistic guide to human flourishing. Glimpse the possibilities for yourself, your family members, your friends and consider exploring further with the three sessions following the Intro that will take you through a personal journey applying the Integral model to YOUR life.

The Integral Health Model as presented by Elliott Dacher, MD in his book Integral Health: The Path to Human Flourishing was adopted by Davi Nikent Center for Human Flourishing as the guiding light for programs, presentations, workshops and films presented by the organization since 2008.

The model is also guiding vehicle for personal health and flourishing. It is now time to share the wisdom and potential of the model with community members and beyond.

As Dr. Dacher presents in the introduction to his book we human beings, because of our capacity to make conscious choices, have been born with the potential to life endowed with a pressure and rare treasure – a human life.

Fee: By Donation

Rita Marsh is a retired RN and Family Nurse Practitioner whose varied career in nursing introduced her to many aspects of human suffering. The lives she encountered and their influence on her life catapulted her into her own journey of seeking balance in life. She found the Integral Health model to be a guiding influence and is excited to share the information, practices and hopeful inspiration with others.