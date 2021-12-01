Exploring End of Life Possibilities

Join us for a screening of the documentary, Griefwalker, the 2008 documentary about Stephen Jenkinson, once the leader of a palliative care counselling team at Toronto’s Mount Sinai Hospital.

Through his daytime job, Stephen served at the deathbed of well over 1,000 people. What he saw over and over, he says, is “a wretched anxiety and an existential terror” even when there is no pain.

Indicting the practice of palliative care itself, Stephen made it his life’s mission to change the way we die – to turn the act of dying from denial and resistance into an essential part of life.

From his experiences at Mt. Sinai Stephen went on to write the book “Die Wise”, a global bestseller, that teaches the skills of dying, skills that have to be learned in the course of living deeply and well.

“Die Wise” is for those who will fail to live forever. Dying well, Jenkinson writes, is a right and responsibility of everyone. It is not a lifestyle option. It is a moral, political, and spiritual obligation each person owes their ancestors and their heirs.”

Special guest for the evening is Aklajeet, a graduate of the Brian Utting School of Massage and the prestigious Ruthie Hardee Ashiatsu School in Denver. Akaljeet has recently completed the Conscious Death Coach and Sacred Passage Doula certifications at the Conscious Dying Institute of Boulder, Colorado.

Reserve your place by sending an e-mail to info@davinikent.org.