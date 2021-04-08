Carbondale's community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Exploring Waldorf Education: Kindergarten to 2nd Grade

April 8 @ 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm

|Recurring Event (See all)

An event every day that begins at 7:00 pm, repeating indefinitely

Free

This is a unique, virtual opportunity to explore Waldorf Education as it takes shape in Pre-K to 2nd grade at the Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork. Learn about the unique elements of our early childhood programs, how we bridge the space to 1st grade and the dynamic ways that Waldorf Education comes to life and prepares students for the journey ahead, beginning with our early grades.

This event will provide an overview of our programs, an introduction to Waldorf Education, how our Early Childhood programs prepare our students and a dynamic window into the 1st grade curriculum. You will also have the opportunity to ask questions of our current and future 1st grade teachers as well as our Enrollment Coordinator and a WSRF alumni.

All families with children ages Pre-K to Rising 2nd grade (fall ’21) are encouraged and welcome to join us!

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
April 8
Time:
5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Event Tags:
Website:
https://waldorfschoolrf.com/calendar/exploring-waldorf-education-kindergarten-to-2nd-grade-wrker

Organizer

Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork
Phone:
9709631960
Website:
https://www.waldorfschoolrf.com

Venue

Virtual Zoom Event

Related Events

▲Top
Close