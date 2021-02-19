Exploring Waldorf Education: Kindergarten to 2nd Grade

Two times for this event: Friday February 19th at 11am MST or Tuesday February 23rd at 7pm MST

This is a unique, virtual opportunity to explore Waldorf Education as it takes shape in Pre-K to 2nd grade at the Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork. Learn about the unique elements of our early childhood programs, how we bridge the space to 1st grade and the dynamic ways that Waldorf Education comes to life and prepares students for the journey ahead, beginning with our early grades.

This event will provide an overview of our programs, an introduction to Waldorf Education, how our Early Childhood programs prepare our students and a dynamic window into the 1st grade curriculum. You will also have the opportunity to ask questions of our current and future 1st grade teachers as well as our Enrollment Coordinator and a WSRF alumni.

All families, current and prospective, with children ages Pre-K to Rising 2nd grade (fall ’21) are encouraged and welcome to join us!