Family Astronomy Night

Bring the whole family to a night of stargazing at the Basalt Regional Library, hosted by the Basalt High School Aerospace Club! Amateur astronomers of all ages can use our telescopes to get a closer look at the winter sky, check out cool books about outer space, and learn which constellations are prominent this time of year. This event is great for anyone who wants to learn more before checking out a telescope from the library. We’ll keep warm by the bonfire with hot cocoa and s’mores. This event is in Midland Park behind the library, near the bird’s nest treehouse. Thank you to Aspen Science Center for their support!

We support the Town of Basalt’s Green Initiatives and encourage you to bike, walk, bus or carpool to the Library whenever possible. We use compostable products at all our events to help reduce our global footprint.

¡Traiga a toda la familia a una noche de observación de estrellas en la Biblioteca Regional de Basalt, organizada por el Club Aeroespacial de la Escuela Secundaria de Basalt! Los astrónomos aficionados de todas las edades pueden usar nuestros telescopios para ver más de cerca el cielo invernal, consultar libros interesantes sobre el espacio exterior y aprender qué constelaciones son prominentes en esta época del año. Este evento es ideal para cualquier persona que quiera aprender más sobre las estrellas antes de sacar un telescopio de la biblioteca. Nos mantendremos calientes junto a la hoguera con chocolate caliente y s’mores. Este evento se lleva a cabo en Midland Park, detrás de la biblioteca, cerca de la casa del árbol del nido de pájaro. Gracias a Aspen Science Center por su apoyo.

Apoyamos las iniciativas ecológicas de la ciudad de Basalt y lo alentamos a ir en bicicleta, a pie, en autobús o compartir el automóvil a la biblioteca siempre que sea posible. Usamos productos compostables en todos nuestros eventos para ayudar a reducir nuestra huella global.