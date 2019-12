Join ACES for a special gathering during the holiday season at our Hallam Lake visitor center, featuring warm drinks, s’mores by the fire, winter-themed crafts for children, and a Bird of Prey program with ACES’ resident raptors. Part of the “12 Days of Aspen.”

Guests are also invited to explore the Hallam Lake nature preserve and enjoy this winter wonderland!

This event is generously sponsored by Chris Klug Properties.