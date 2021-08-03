FEED: Picnic, is a one-of-a-kind theater experience that elegantly combines performance and food. Through four courses of food, drink, and performance staged among an audience seated on picnic blankets and tables, we will ask: what lies underneath? As audience members unpack picnic baskets of curated courses, they’ll experience interactive performance pieces which explore the ways in which things unravel, unwrap, and, ultimately, reveal.

FEED: Picnic, is presented in partnership with The Catamounts, a Boulder-based theater company renowned for taking critically acclaimed, audacious scripts and imbuing them with their signature integration of music, movement, food, and drink. Tickets include the performance and a four-course picnic-style dinner as well as specialty cocktails that integrate with the show. Vegan and gluten-free options are available. Please send dietary preferences to info@tacaw.org after you have purchased tickets.