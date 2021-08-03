Carbondale's community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

FEED:Picnic

August 3 @ 7:00 pm - August 19 @ 9:00 pm

$125

FEED: Picnic, is a one-of-a-kind theater experience that elegantly combines performance and food. Through four courses of food, drink, and performance staged among an audience seated on picnic blankets and tables, we will ask: what lies underneath? As audience members unpack picnic baskets of curated courses, they’ll experience interactive performance pieces which explore the ways in which things unravel, unwrap, and, ultimately, reveal.

FEED: Picnic, is presented in partnership with The Catamounts, a Boulder-based theater company renowned for taking critically acclaimed, audacious scripts and imbuing them with their signature integration of music, movement, food, and drink. Tickets include the performance and a four-course picnic-style dinner as well as specialty cocktails that integrate with the show. Vegan and gluten-free options are available. Please send dietary preferences to info@tacaw.org after you have purchased tickets.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Start:
August 3 @ 7:00 pm
End:
August 19 @ 9:00 pm
Cost:
$125
Event Category:
Event Tags:
,
Website:
https://tacaw.org/calendar/feed-picnic-2/

Organizer

The Arts Campus at Willits
Phone:
9705105365
Email:
info@tacaw.org
Website:
www.tacaw.org

Venue

The Arts Campus At Willits
360 Market St 81621
Basalt, CO 81621 United States + Google Map
Phone:
9709487214
Website:
https://voicesrfv.org/the-artery

Related Events

  • Basalsa

    August 3 @ 7:00 pm - August 14 @ 9:00 pm

  • Wednesday Night Live

    August 4 @ 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
    |Recurring Event (See all)

    An event every week that begins at 5:00 pm on Wednesday, repeating until August 11, 2021

  • ACES Sunset Beaver Walk

    August 5 @ 8:00 am - October 16 @ 7:30 pm
    |Recurring Event (See all)

    An event every week that begins at 8:00 am on Tuesday and Thursday, repeating until September 2, 2021

▲Top
Close