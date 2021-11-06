“FEELING-WALLS” exhibition by Sara Ransford

Carbondale Clay Center (CCC) presents Feeling-Walls by local artist Sara Ransford, with guest botanist Joey Glickman. This unique exhibition will primarily showcase new paper clay sculptures by Ransford. In addition, Feeling-Walls will feature several collaborations, in which Glickman has planted and cultivated desert flora in the habitat of Ransford’s sculptures. Feeling-Walls will be on display November 6th – December 18th with a First Friday Opening Reception on Friday, November 5th 6-8 pm. Find out more about the artists and jurors at www.carbondaleclay.org/gallery. Gallery hours are Tuesday – Saturday 10am- 5pm.