“FEELING-WALLS” First Friday Opening Reception

November 5 @ 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Free

Join us for the First Friday Opening Reception of Feeling-Walls by Sara Ransford on Friday, November 5th 6-8 pm.
Carbondale Clay Center (CCC) presents Feeling-Walls by local artist Sara Ransford, with guest botanist Joey Glickman. This unique exhibition will primarily showcase new paper clay sculptures by Ransford. In addition, Feeling-Walls will feature several collaborations, in which Glickman has planted and cultivated desert flora in the habitat of Ransford’s sculptures. Feeling-Walls will be on display November 6th – December 18th with a First Friday Opening Reception on Friday, November 5th 6-8 pm. Find out more about the artists at www.carbondaleclay.org/gallery. Gallery hours are Tuesday – Saturday 10am- 5pm.

Details

Date:
November 5
Time:
10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Event Tags:
,
Website:
https://www.carbondaleclay.org/gallery

Organizer

Carbondale Clay Center
Phone:
9709632529
Email:
info@carbondaleclay.org
Website:
www.carbondaleclay.org

Venue

Carbondale Clay Center
135 Main St
Carbondale, 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
970-963-2529
Website:
www.carbondaleclay.org

