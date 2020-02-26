“FINDING BACH” Solo Violin Performance w/ MinTze Wu

Sunday, March 22nd | True Nature’s Sacred Kiva

Doors Open 5:30pm, Show starts at 6pm

Experience a one of a kind solo violin program in the Sacred Kiva at True Nature Healing Arts. Interweaving the Allemande, Sarabande, Jigue, Chaconne of Bach Partita No. 2 with traditional Irish Air, Jigs, & Reel, along with Arvo Part’s celestial “Fratres” and “ Spiegel im Spiegel”, into a whole new tapestry of divinity and humanity.

Bio MinTze Wu: Founder and Director of BenFeng Music Studio & Productions, Wu is a violinist of many passions. A graduate from Cleveland Institute of Music, she has pursued a career exploring possibilities of expression in classical music as an expressive medium of performing art, with notable projects such as Peer Gynt, Death of the Pugilist, Carmen Fantasy, Kiss, Passage, Traces, Beneath, and Kreutzer. Her production of Xu Zhimo & His Transfigured Night has been presented at the National Concert Hall and National Opera House in Taiwan. She has collaborated with filmmakers, theatre directors, writers, calligraphers, and visual artists in multi-disciplinary productions in both Asia and North America. She relocated with her family to Carbondale in 2018.