Finesse Your Frequency and

MAKE MORE MAGIC

…IN YOUR UNIQUE BUSINESS/CAREER

1st and 3rd Wednesdays

Come as an entrepreneur or someone who’s eager to earn a better living — whether you’ve got your own business, want to monetize a hobby, or just want to find abetter job.

…AS A TALENTED CREATIVE/ARTIST

2nd and 4th Wednesdays

Come as someone who’s eager to get out of a creative rut, discover new creative gifts, launch a new creative endeavor, or increase your success in a current creative career.

You’ve got ideas, you’ve got skills, you’ve got talent, and you’ve got drive.

And you could have — and BE — even more.

I’m offering a free weekly clearing-coaching-activation session to facilitate your success. This will be a real-time, intuitive and interactive activation of the specific goals and clearing around the specific hurdles of whoever shows up (it’s never an accident, you know — who’s in the group on any given day). One of my many gifts is picking up on what most needs to shift to effect the greatest change in the moment.

Through this work and in each session, we’ll address the three main missing links I’ve seen in both business + the creative realm:

FREQUENCY

What’s dragging you down? What’s REALLY holding you back? If you stabilize your frequency enough, all of that old gunk will fall away and free you.

AUTHENTICITY

Are you following someone else’s model or plan for your own endeavors? Your muse‘s and business’ unique frequencies demand their OWN.

ALIGNMENT

How aligned are you really — at the deepest level — with what you’re creating? Subtle shifts can make all the difference (and launch you forward much more quickly).

In each session, I’ll lead you through a powerful process that will clear stuck energies and activate your potential (known and unknown). We’ll be using real-life experiences as the gateway (you’re welcome to submit your specific concerns via messenger or email me (Mellie) before the session, if you’d prefer not to be identified in person).