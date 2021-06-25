First Friday Local Makers Pop Up Market

Harmony Scott Creative Collective presents a Local Makers Pop Up Market in the garden of Harmony Scott Creative Collective located at 199 Main Street in downtown Carbondale on First Friday, July 2nd from 4 to 8PM. A dozen local artists will present their handmade goods ranging from jewelry to single-origin chocolate, to creative sculpture, functional art, handblown glass, handmade ceramics, repurposed clothing, baked goods, and more, all accompanied by live folk guitar by Stephen Ferry. Makers include Karen Balliet of Keum Boo, Mark Burrows of Pollinator Chocolate, Mike Kuznetz of Kuz’s Workshop, Karen Kuznetz of Panorama Kitchen, Kimberly of Star Lux Jewels, Colin Arnold of Colorado Wild Jewelry, Natalie Squillante, a teacher at the Carbondale Clay Center, Martin Gerdin of Martin Gerdin Glass, Jen of the Timeless Traveler, and more. Artists will be set up in the garden of Harmony Scott Creative Collective behind the store front from 4 to 8PM during Carbondale’s First Friday on July 2, 2021. Please support these local artists and show how much you love their handmade goods!

Harmony Scott will also be offering iced cacao and 30-70% off over 100 handmade jewelry designs by Harmony Scott. Come on in to see the new Harmony Scott designs, along with a huge selection of “Harmony Original” designs!