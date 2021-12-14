Submit an Event « All Events Focus 164 Group of Alcoholics Anonymous January 1, 2022 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am « Garfield County Libraries Closed for the Holidays Cupcake Wars » New Years Day AA Meeting 981 Cowen Dr. Carbondale + Google Calendar+ iCal Export Details Date: January 1, 2022 Time: 10:00 am - 11:00 am Event Category: Live Events Website: www.meetingplacecarbondale.org Venue The Meeting Place Related Events Club de Bolsitas Rojas December 15 @ 11:30 am - 12:30 pm|Recurring Event (See all)An event every week that begins at 11:30 am on Wednesday, repeating until December 29, 2021 Latino Art History: Piñatas December 15 @ 2:30 pm - 5:30 pm Storytime at Carbondale Branch Library December 16 @ 10:30 am - 11:30 am|Recurring Event (See all)An event every week that begins at 10:30 am on Thursday, repeating until September 29, 2022 « Garfield County Libraries Closed for the Holidays Cupcake Wars »