FocusedKids Parenting Series: Showing up for YOU and the people who need you most

We are back with a 3-week conversation lead by FocusedKids. This program aims to support families as you prepare for the holidays during these challenging times. Each week will provide parents a way to connect with other parents and with calming strategies so you can show up for yourself and kids in a healthy way.

Topics include the developing brain, managing stress, and parenting children for social, emotional, and school success.

You must register for this event. Conversations will be held on Zoom. Learn more at basaltlibrary.org