Carbondale's community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

FocusedKids Parenting Series: Showing up for YOU and the people who need you most

April 13 @ 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Free

We are back with a 3-week conversation lead by FocusedKids. This program aims to support families as you prepare for the holidays during these challenging times. Each week will provide parents a way to connect with other parents and with calming strategies so you can show up for yourself and kids in a healthy way.

Topics include the developing brain, managing stress, and parenting children for social, emotional, and school success.

You must register for this event. Conversations will be held on Zoom. Learn more at basaltlibrary.org

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
April 13
Time:
7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Website:
basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar

Organizer

Basalt Regional Library
Phone:
970-927-4311
Email:
info@basaltlibrary.org
Website:
basaltlibrary.org

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
▲Top
Close