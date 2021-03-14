Food Security, Soils and Resilience: Carbondale’s Weed Management Plan

Join The Roaring Fork Food Alliance, 350 Roaring Fork and Carbondale Parks and Recreation for a free webinar and discussion on the town’s weed management plan and the work underway to discourage and minimize the use of chemical herbicides on town parks and other lands. Steps are also underway to test and monitor the water quality in the town’s irrigation ditch.

Speakers will include Gwen Garcelon of the Roaring Fork Food Alliance, Eric Brendlinger from Carbondale Parks and Rec and John Berger, an alternative weed control expert.

We hope to foster conversation, draw lessons that can be applied beyond town lands and encourage the community to come together to take ownership over our collective soil and water resources. Local food production will be one of the strategies for building resilience in the face of growing climate extremes in the coming years.