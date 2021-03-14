Carbondale's community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Food Security, Soils and Resilience: Carbondale’s Weed Management Plan

March 18 @ 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Join The Roaring Fork Food Alliance, 350 Roaring Fork and Carbondale Parks and Recreation for a free webinar and discussion on the town’s weed management plan and the work underway to discourage and minimize the use of chemical herbicides on town parks and other lands. Steps are also underway to test and monitor the water quality in the town’s irrigation ditch.

Speakers will include Gwen Garcelon of the Roaring Fork Food Alliance, Eric Brendlinger from Carbondale Parks and Rec and John Berger, an alternative weed control expert.

We hope to foster conversation, draw lessons that can be applied beyond town lands and encourage the community to come together to take ownership over our collective soil and water resources. Local food production will be one of the strategies for building resilience in the face of growing climate extremes in the coming years.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
March 18
Time:
5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Event Category:
Event Tags:
Website:
https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwqce2grT4uGdJCsHL-kesmfAO-XCtPvtHC

Organizers

350 Roaring Fork
Roaring Fork Food Alliance

Venue

Virtual Zoom Event
520 S. Third St #23
Carbondale, CO 81623 + Google Map
Phone:
760-470-9591
Website:
truu.org

Related Events

▲Top
Close