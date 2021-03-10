Carbondale's community supported, weekly newspaper

Submit an Event

« All Events

Free Grab & Go Lunch for Kids and Teens

March 10, 2021 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

|Recurring Event (See all)

An event every week that begins at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, repeating until May 26, 2021

Free

Stop by the library on Wednesday afternoons for a free grab-and go-lunch! These shelf-stable snack lunches are for kids and teens 18 years old and younger but may also be picked up by a parent or caregiver. Take them home for later, or enjoy your lunch while responsibly socially distanced in the park behind the library – just make sure to pick up after yourself.

Lunches will be distributed from the eastern side entrance of the library. Facemasks and social distancing are required at pick up.

This program is provided in partnership with the Western Slope Food Bank of the Rockies.

For more info, visit basaltlibrary.org

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
March 10, 2021
Time:
12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Website:
basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar

Organizer

Basalt Regional Library
Phone:
970-927-4311
Email:
info@basaltlibrary.org
Website:
basaltlibrary.org

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
▲Top