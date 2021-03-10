Free Grab & Go Lunch for Kids and Teens

Stop by the library on Wednesday afternoons for a free grab-and go-lunch! These shelf-stable snack lunches are for kids and teens 18 years old and younger but may also be picked up by a parent or caregiver. Take them home for later, or enjoy your lunch while responsibly socially distanced in the park behind the library – just make sure to pick up after yourself.

Lunches will be distributed from the eastern side entrance of the library. Facemasks and social distancing are required at pick up.

This program is provided in partnership with the Western Slope Food Bank of the Rockies.

For more info, visit basaltlibrary.org