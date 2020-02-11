Carbondale's community supported, weekly newspaper

Free Mental Health First Aid Training

February 21 @ 8:30 am - 5:00 pm

Free

Mind Springs Health, the leading provider of mental health and addiction treatment on the Western Slope, is hosting a free Mental Health First Aid Training on February 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Carbondale Fire Station located at 301 Meadowood Drive, Carbondale CO 81623. The adult Mental Health First Aid course is appropriate for anyone 18 years and older who wants to learn how to help a person who may be experiencing a mental health-related crisis or problem. Topics covered include anxiety, depression, psychosis, and addictions.

Mental Health first aid is an evidence-based, public health training program that teaches participants the signs and symptoms of mental health challenges or crisis, what to do in an emergency, and where to turn for help. MHFA is implemented around the U.S. and the world. Research has shown that the training reduces stigma, enhances behavioral health literacy, and improves participants’ behavioral health.

For more information, please contact Marcia Randol at 970-384-3049 or mrandol@mindspringshealth.org. To register, please visit: http://www.mhfaco.org/findclass/attend/1105

Details

Date:
February 21
Time:
8:30 am - 5:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Website:
http://www.mhfaco.org/findclass/attend/1105

Organizer

Mind Springs Health
Phone:
970-384-3049
Email:
mrandol@mindspringshealth.org
Website:
mindspringshealth.org/events

Venue

Carbondale Fire Department
300 Meadowood Drive
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
(970) 963-2491
Website:
https://www.carbondalefire.org/
