Mind Springs Health, the leading provider of mental health and addiction treatment on the Western Slope, is hosting a free Mental Health First Aid Training on February 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Carbondale Fire Station located at 301 Meadowood Drive, Carbondale CO 81623. The adult Mental Health First Aid course is appropriate for anyone 18 years and older who wants to learn how to help a person who may be experiencing a mental health-related crisis or problem. Topics covered include anxiety, depression, psychosis, and addictions.

Mental Health first aid is an evidence-based, public health training program that teaches participants the signs and symptoms of mental health challenges or crisis, what to do in an emergency, and where to turn for help. MHFA is implemented around the U.S. and the world. Research has shown that the training reduces stigma, enhances behavioral health literacy, and improves participants’ behavioral health.

For more information, please contact Marcia Randol at 970-384-3049 or mrandol@mindspringshealth.org. To register, please visit: http://www.mhfaco.org/findclass/attend/1105