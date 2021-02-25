Free Tax Assistance Program
February 25 - April 16
An event every week that begins at 12:00 am on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, repeating until April 15, 2021
High Country RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) volunteers will prepare and electronically file your Federal and State Income taxes free of charge if you are a senior, veteran, have a disability, or have low to moderate income.
Appointments are available through April 15 in Glenwood, Rifle, and Battlement Mesa. Due to COVID restrictions, the scheduled appointments will be drop-off rather than in-person. Please call today to schedule your appointment at 970-384-8740.
High Country RSVP is a sponsored program of Colorado Mountain College and a national AmeriCorps Seniors program that has been serving Garfield County since 1973. To learn about volunteering please call 970-947-8461.