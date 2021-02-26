Carbondale's community connector

Free Tax Assistance Program

February 26 - April 17

An event every week that begins at 12:00 am on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, repeating until April 15, 2021

Free

High Country RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) volunteers will prepare and electronically file your Federal and State Income taxes free of charge if you are a senior, veteran, have a disability, or have low to moderate income.

Appointments are available through April 15 in Glenwood, Rifle, and Battlement Mesa. Due to COVID restrictions, the scheduled appointments will be drop-off rather than in-person. Please call today to schedule your appointment at 970-384-8740.

High Country RSVP is a sponsored program of Colorado Mountain College and a national AmeriCorps Seniors program that has been serving Garfield County since 1973. To learn about volunteering please call 970-947-8461.

Details

Start:
February 26
End:
April 17
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
http://www.highcountryrsvp.org/

Organizer

High Country RSVP
Phone:
970-947-8462
Email:
mpmoon@coloradomtn.edu
Website:
www.highcountryrsvp.org

