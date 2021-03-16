Free Tax Assistance Program

High Country RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) volunteers will prepare and electronically file your Federal and State Income taxes free of charge if you are a senior, veteran, have a disability, or have low to moderate income.

Appointments are available through April 15 in Glenwood, Rifle, and Battlement Mesa. Due to COVID restrictions, the scheduled appointments will be drop-off rather than in-person. Please call today to schedule your appointment at 970-384-8740.

High Country RSVP is a sponsored program of Colorado Mountain College and a national AmeriCorps Seniors program that has been serving Garfield County since 1973. To learn about volunteering please call 970-947-8461.