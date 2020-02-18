Fundamentals of Heart-Centered Marketing Workshop

Your message matters. Lose the confusion, transform blocks into opportunities, and feel confident in your marketing.

***

Marketing is tactical, but it’s also emotional. We enter the digital space of algorithms as humans – bringing our fears, insecurities, imposter syndrome, desires, ambitions and big visions with us.

You’re not a robot. Your marketing strategy should embrace that!

Heart-centered marketing is about being purpose-driven in a digital world of noise. It’s about stepping into vulnerability to deliver value to the people we serve. It’s about making an impact – while building a thriving business.

IN THIS WORKSHOP, YOU’LL LEARN:

– fundamentals of content marketing: how it works + why it matters

– how to transform common blocks into opportunities for more effective (and rewarding) marketing

– how to plan out your content in a way that feels good and delivers tangible results

BY THE END:

Lose the confusion and leave this workshop feeling confident in your message and in your marketing, so you can get your product out into the world where it belongs.

ABOUT THE SPEAKER

Paige Slaughter is CEO + Founder of Fruition Studio. Through marketing strategy + consultation, trainings, collaborative projects and our online membership experience, Real Content Club, Fruition Studio supports artists, activists + purpose-driven entrepreneurs who dare to think outside the box, get real, and make a difference.

Since 2010, Paige has worked closely with small businesses, entrepreneurs, activists and non-profit organizations to transform ideas and feelings into effective marketing strategies, create meaningful content and grow. As a writer, visionary, activist and marketing consultant, Paige has a keen eye for seeing the big picture and carving a path to help purpose-driven entrepreneurs bring their visions to life.