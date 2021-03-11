Gaga/People somatic dance class

Gaga is a movement practice of gaining knowledge & self-awareness through the body.

You will increase strength, flexibility, stamina & agility while activating your senses and imagination. Gaga provides tools to awakens numb areas, expose habitual patterns and connect conscious and unconscious movement while experiencing freedom and pleasure in simple ways, in a pleasant space, in comfortable clothes, with or without music, each person with her/himself and the group.

Gaga was developed by Ohad Naharin, artistic director of the Batsheva Dance Company in Israel, and is a practice employed by dance companies and people worldwide.