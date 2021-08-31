Garden Soirée: ⁣An Autumn Evening in the Peace Garden ⁣

Wednesday, September 22 | 5:30pm-7:30pm | Presale: $65, Regular: $75

Taste, sip and experience the magic of the Peace Garden and celebrate the first day of fall while honoring the True Nature Healing Arts Foundation.

Enjoy small bites and refreshing spirits, alongside sounds from Bohemian World Folk Musicians, Roma Ransom.

*Ticket includes 2 cocktails per person, and light horderves.

PRESALE ENDS SEPT. 6th!