Carbondale's community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Garden Soirée: ⁣An Autumn Evening in the Peace Garden ⁣

September 22 @ 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

$65 – $75

Wednesday, September 22 | 5:30pm-7:30pm | Presale: $65, Regular: $75

Taste, sip and experience the magic of the Peace Garden and celebrate the first day of fall while honoring the True Nature Healing Arts Foundation.

Enjoy small bites and refreshing spirits, alongside sounds from Bohemian World Folk Musicians, Roma Ransom.

*Ticket includes 2 cocktails per person, and light horderves.

PRESALE ENDS SEPT. 6th!

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
September 22
Time:
5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Cost:
$65 – $75
Event Category:
Website:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/garden-soiree-an-autumn-evening-in-the-peace-garden-tickets-168502658989

Organizer

True Nature Healing Arts
Phone:
970-963-9900
Email:
truenaturehealingarts.com
Website:
truenaturehealingarts.com/workshops

Venue

True Nature Healing Arts
100 N. Third Street
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
9705100212

Related Events

▲Top
Close